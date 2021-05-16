Tory and Labour groups could form coalition

A DEAL could be struck between Labour and the Conservatives to run Oxfordshire County Council as a coalition.

The ruling Tory group lost nine seats in the local elections and did not have the 32 seats required to be considered the majority party.

It still holds the most seats on the council with 22, but Labour have 15 and the Liberal Democrats have 21.

Councillor Eddie Reeves, the new Tory group leader, has offered Labour an equal share of cabinet representatives in a bid to form an alliance.

He has held talks with Labour councillor Liz Brighouse, who would become the deputy leader of the council if the coalition was agreed.

Councillor Reeves was elected as leader of the Oxfordshire Conservative group on Tuesday, replacing former council leader Ian Hudspeth, who lost his seat in Woodstock to the Lib Dems.

He said his party and Labour agreed on several issues, including council tax and housing, but any deal would have to be sanctioned by Labour's National Executive Committee.

The outcome of these talks is expected to be confirmed before the county council’s annual meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dems have elected councillor Liz Leffman as group leader and councillor Neil Fawcett as deputy leader.

Councillor Leffman, who represents Charlbury and Wychwood, succeeds Richard Webber, who has stepped down after eight years in the role.