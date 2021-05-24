Monday, 24 May 2021

Committees approved

TWO new committees have been formed to oversee Sonning Common’s parks, halls and the pond.

The parish council approved the move at its annual meeting on Monday.

The parks and recreation committee will take responsibility for the new recreation ground off Reades Lane, the skate park at Bishopswood Sports Ground, parts of the Old Copse and the play areas in Lea Road, Baskerville Road and Churchill Crescent.

The village centre and environment committee will be responsible for the village hall in Wood Lane, Kidmore End Memorial Hall in Reades Lane, the youth club, the allotments and the pond in Widmore Lane.

The £519,000 groundworks for the recreation ground should be completed in July.

