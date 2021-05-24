Two new councillors

SONNING Common Parish Council has co-opted two new members.

Keith Settle, a teacher at Shiplake College, has lived in the village for four years with his wife Tamryn and stepson, Jacob.

He said he loved the vibrancy of the community and living in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty but that this came with “challenges” for some people.

He said: “It’s expensive for young families to live here and we have an aging population but I think we can make opportunities for younger people.

“We also lost our police office a few years ago and we need other ideas to make the community feel safe from fly-tipping and youth crime.

“We need to protect the village from development and make sure that developments are meeting the needs of our community.

“I think I can offer the council a sound and pragmatic hand in dealing with these issues.”

Johnny Bidgood, an architect, of Kennylands Road, has lived in the village since 2014 and was previously involved with residents’ groups in Windsor, Taplow and Maidenhead.