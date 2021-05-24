Fun-loving Mayor proud to lead town where she grew up and still loves

THE new Mayor of Henley says she wants the town to flourish under her leadership.

Sarah Miller was sworn in at the town’s annual mayor-making ceremony, which took place at the town hall on Monday.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, only 15 members of the public were allowed to attend the ceremony in the Queen Elizabeth II Hall but it was live-streamed.

Councillor Miller succeeds fellow Henley Residents Group councillor Ken Arlett, who handed over the chain of office in front of a total of just 30 people.

She has been on the council for six years and chairs the town and communities committee and the events sub-committee and played a key role in the return of the May fayre to the town centre.

Cllr Miller is a project manager for the Royal Institute of British Architects who lives in Reading Road with her partner Carolyn Ahara, a company director, and their 10-year-old daughters, Vivien and Ruby.

She said: “It is a huge honour to be elected mayor of the town I grew up in, of the town I love. Thank you to all the councillors for putting their trust in me and for their lovely words and thank you to all of you that made it here today.

“Ken has been an inspiration because of his energy and commitment. It has been a pleasure working alongside him.

“I was very lucky to have been brought up in Henley and always came back to it. I feel so incredibly lucky to live here.

“But it wasn’t until I read a letter in the local paper blaming the recent river floods on the legislation on same sex marriages that I felt the urge to join the council. The letter was written by a councillor and I felt so angry and sad, I thought I should do something about it — the rest of it is history.”

“It has been a fabulous journey to work with the people who want the best for Henley. Everyone who sits around this table wants the best for it — we might not always agree but we do want the best for the town.”

She will use her mayoral year to raise money for the Royal British Legion, the Regatta for the Disabled and campaign group Henley Plastic Reduction.

Cllr Miller said: “Last year has been incredibly difficult for all of us. We must support Henley’s businesses and restaurants as we open the town back again.

“I will work really hard for Henley and I am truly excited and eager to get going.”

Speaking after the ceremony, she said: “I am absolutely honoured and really looking forward to getting to work — I want the best for the town.

“As a town, we have been wounded and it has been awful to see all the shops closed and restaurants not being allowed to open. I want the town to flourish and get going, that is what I want to see in the next year.”

Cllr Miller was nominated by Councillor Kellie Hinton and seconded by Councillor Rob Romans.

Cllr Hinton said: “It comes as no surprise that Sarah was chosen as the next mayor of Henley and there are many reasons why she was chosen.

“When she joined the council she was a breath of fresh air. She might look calm and reassuring but she is passionate about Henley.

“She is hardworking and caring and most of the time she is absolutely hilarious and she is guaranteed to make you laugh. But Sarah doesn’t take her council job as a joke, she works really hard for this town. The first town council committee she joined was recreation and land, leading the way in many projects and initiatives and, of course, events. She proved she can work with anyone to achieve results. It is truly special to share the work on this council with people one can trust.”

Cllr Romans said when he went to get his second covid jab he saw Ms Ahara volunteering at the clinic.

“Making such a positive contribution to the community made me realise Sarah has that strong and stable network of a family, which I think is crucial to succeed in the role of mayor,” he said.

Cllr Ken Arlett stepped down after his second successive term as mayor and his third altogether as he also held the role in 1991.

In his speech, he thanked his wife Dorothy, Deputy Mayor David Eggleton and all the councillors and council staff for their work during a very difficult time.

He said: “I had a really good time representing the town. The first time I stood for election, Dorothy told me, ‘You can’t do it, you can’t become the mayor’ but I did it anyway.

“She has been so supportive and we had a fantastic time for nine months before the pandemic hit.”

He presented cheques to the value of £2,250 each to his three chosen charities, Henley Music School, Nomad and Mencap. Cllr Arlett said: “There are more than 200 charities in this town and their volunteers all work for nothing. It has been fantastic to support them as they do all this work for Henley.”

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “Being mayor has been a way to meet people I would never have met otherwise, so it was really interesting. But it’s time to move on and I don’t think there will be a fourth term for me.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “I have known Ken for 30 years. He is a champion of Henley and has a passion for getting things done and getting them right.

“When he was elected no one could have predicted the unprecedented circumstances we found ourselves in. I think that becoming mayor brought the best out of Ken. He has been really good at listening to all the councillors and earned the respect of the town.

“On behalf of the town, thank you to Ken and Dorothy.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas was sworn in as Deputy Mayor. She has been a member of the council since 2019 and chairs the planning committee.

She is also a trustee of the Henley Educational Trust and associate governor of Badgemore Primary School and was one of the organisers of the Together for Education March two years ago.

She thanked her fellow councillors for putting their trust in her and commended Councillor Eggleton for his work over the past year.

She said: “I’m very much looking forward to working with Sarah; she has such a passion for this town that is so inspiring.

“David Eggleton has done so much work for this town behind the scenes and if I did even half of what he did as a deputy mayor I’d be extremely happy.

“Thank you to my family, thank you for being here today to support me and thank you to all the councillors for their kind words. I look forward to working with you in the coming months.”

Councillor Donna Crook, who nominated her, said: “Michelle is hard working and community-minded. As deputy mayor, she will be a great asset for the town.

“They will be two strong women to show how to get things done, so move over, Ken and Dave, make way for the women.”

Councillor Glen Lambert seconded the nomination.