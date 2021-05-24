Makeover of hotel continues

PLANS to install a new lift and side entrance door and refurbish the courtyard at the former Red Lion Hotel in Henley have been recommended for approval by the town council.

Grace Leo, the new owner of the historic building in Hart Street, is seeking planning permission and listed building consent for the work.

The lift would connect all three floors, which are currently linked by a series of internal staircases.

This would require a new shaft to be erected in a small disused courtyard next to the hotel’s water tower.

It would accommodate a platform lift, which doesn’t need a pit at ground floor level, while the shaft would be lined in red brick to match the surrounding architecture.

It would alter the roof line slightly but Ms Leo says this wouldn’t be visible from the street, only from within the hotel courtyard.

The application says: “The [works are targeted and specific with a measurable impact on the accessibility and serviceability of the hotel. The impact on the appearance of the heritage asset is minimised as far as possible.

“The shaft is kept as low as practically possible, below the water tower... and the main hotel roof ridge level.

“Weighed against the improved accessibility of the hotel, this can be seen as a net positive for the property as a whole.”

An internal window in the wall of the archway leading to the hotel courtyard would be extended downwards to improve access to a bar area.

In two separate applications, Ms Leo wants to give the west elevation of the Red Lion Stables a traditional three-coat lime render as it is in “considerable disrepair”.

The courtyard surface would be repaired, the outdoor dining area repaved and raised planters replaced.

The council’s planning committee recommended approval by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Ms Leo, who bought the 17th-century hotel last year, intends to re-open it as the Relais Henley in time for Henley Royal Regatta in August.