District council appoints new chair 

A NEW chairman has been appointed for South Oxfordshire District Council.

Jo Robb has taken on the role with David Turner selected as vice chairman.

She was appointed at the annual meeting yesterday (20) at the council offices in Milton Park, Abingdon.

Councillor Robb, who represents Woodcote and Rotherfield for the Green Party, said: “It is a great honour to have been elected chair by my peers on South Oxfordshire District Council.

“I’d like to thank David Bretherton for his steadfast chairmanship over the past two years.

“He has steered the council through a very challenging period with professionalism, good humour and grace.

“I am looking forward to the next twelve months and to meeting as many residents and community groups as possible and celebrating the remarkable generosity and dedication of our communities and volunteers here in South Oxfordshire.”

Cllr Robb also has the role of “Thames Champion” and encourages sustainability and the improvement of access to the river.

She hopes to tackle water quality concerns and enhance the biodiversity and cleanliness of the river system.

Councillor Sue Cooper, leader of the council, said she knows Cllr Robb will do a “wonderful job” and will be a “great advocate” for the council.

She added she’d be adjusting her own title to ‘leader with responsibility for climate change and nature recovery’ to highlight the council's committment to tackling climate change.