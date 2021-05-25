Old bus shelter donated to youth football team

A DISUSED bus shelter in Henley is set to be repurposed by a youth football team.

AFC Henley, which plays matches off Reading Road, will receive the shelter from Henley Town Council free of charge.

It is currently located on Western Avenue, but has not been required since Reading Buses took over the service from Whites Coaches in August 2018.

The football club was approached by Councillor Ken Arlett several months ago and asked if it would be interested in using it instead of putting it into storage.

It will take six to seven weeks for the shelter to be moved to its new home, but the club intends to put it on the touchline of the 11-a-side pitch to use as a dugout.

Chairman Trevor Howell said: “We came to have a look as a committee and it looked like a nice shelter. We said it was a no-brainer.

“Sometimes you find uses for things you never thought of. We’re very pleased to have it and grateful to the council for thinking of us.”

The town council will pay a private company £875 to remove the unused shelter, which is fixed into concrete.