Drivers break speed limit through village

DRIVERS have been speeding through Sonning during the coronavirus pandemic, says the parish council.

The council has been monitoring both traffic volumes and vehicle speeds over the past year.

A report presented to its annual meeting on Tuesday said: “The speed and volume of traffic through Sonning continues to be a source of complaints from our residents. The reduced traffic volumes during the pandemic led to higher than average speeds.

“Volumes are now back to about 85 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels and speeds are reducing once more. However, we have recorded one vehicle travelling at 80mph in the 20mph zone recently.”

The council has installed a smiley/grumpy face machine in Pound Lane, close to Sonning Primary School, to encourage drivers to reduce their speed approaching the zebra crossing.

A mobile speed device is also being moved between different locations regularly.

The council says that parking continues to be a problem, particularly outside the village schools at arrival and departure times.

It has been liaising with the schools. It has also objected to a proposed increase in pupil numbers at Reading Blue Coat. The report said: “This would only exacerbate what is already a chaotic situation at these times.”

Heavy goods vehicles “occasionally” cross Sonning Bridge but the council has been supported by West Berks Trading Standards to combat this. Residents are being urged to contact the parish council if they see lorris crossing.

Meanwhile, the Sonning and Sonning Eye Society is working with the parish council to lobby Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, to improve road safety in the village.

Data downloaded from the speed indicator devices are shared with the traffic management department of the borough council to highlight where safety measures are needed. The 20mph zone in Pound Lane is expected to be extended.