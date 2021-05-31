Council wants noisy firework displays to use light shows

ORGANISERS of firework displays in Henley will be encouraged by the town council to make less noise.

It has agreed to adopt a policy designed to reduce the use of traditional fireworks with loud bangs and consider drones and light displays instead.

There is no such thing as a silent firework but quiet alternatives are available.

The motion was presented to the council’s town and community committee by Councillor Donna Crook.

She said: “It is a bit of an emotive subject. As we know, some people love fireworks and some people hate them. I think we need to act.

“I would like to propose a policy that the town council encourages organisers of local events to consider using drone displays and other light shows as a modern alternative to fireworks because they are more environmentally friendly and do not cause spent waste to fall randomly, do not startle vulnerable people, such as those with post-traumatic stress disorder and autism, or distress animals and can provide more visually impressive and flexible displays.”

She said that her dogs Bramble, a two-year-old rescue dog, and Binky, one, both became distressed when they heard loud displays nearby.

“Animals are much more sensitive than humans and it can cause them quite a lot of distress,” said Cllr Crook. “Why do you need the loud bangs in the first place? We just want to encourage events to work towards using more environmentally friendly displays rather than having the loud bangs.

“People do raise money for charity with fireworks but I think we should move towards using drones and lasers.”

She said a display organised by Xplosive Events at the Culden Faw Estate in December was an example of the distress fireworks can cause.

Dozens of people complained and the company has started to use quieter fireworks since then.

Cllr Crook said: “The Culden Faw Estate one was horrendous. It was like a war zone and there were a lot of horses and other animals nearby.

“We’re not targeting one particular event but we want to raise awareness that, in this day and age, you don’t need to have loud fireworks.

“I can imagine a lot of people will talk about raising money for charity but there are other ways. Some people just don’t like change.”

Councillor Dave Eggleton said part of the problem with fireworks was that they were being let off too often.

He said: “When I was growing up, you had it at regatta week and that was spectacular. Now we have it at the festival every night and everywhere else. It has just gone too far one way. If it went back to how it was at the end of regatta and at the end of the festival, but not every night, then I would be in favour of doing that rather than eliminating fireworks.”

Councillor Will Hamilton, who helped to organise the summer fireworks display during Henley Royal Regatta for five years, said the cost of a drone display could be up to twice as much as a traditional show.

He said: “You can have fireworks that are pretty and look nice but they don’t have to make lots of noise.

“My view is we should stop fireworks in the parks and stop the shops from selling them because those are the ones that cause the most grief.

“They should all happen on November 5 and everyone could live with that but they seem to go on for a couple of weeks. Organised displays are the way to go.”

He agreed that the noise level from the Xplosive Events display last year was too much but said it was impossible to dictate what happens on private land.

“If we have organised events where we dumb down the bangs then I think that is doable and the town could deal with 20 minutes of fireworks,” said Cllr Hamilton.

He said the amount of waste generated by the regatta display was not an issue and only amounted to two bags of rubbish.

In October 2018, the Henley Standard launched a campaign to encourage the use of quiet fireworks.

Ban the Bangs was prompted by complaints from residents worried about the impact of noisy fireworks on pets, wildlife and vulnerable people.