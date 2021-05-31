More traffic

Monday, 31 May 2021

THE closure of a stretch of the A404 near Marlow is diverting traffic via Henley.

Highways England began resurfacing work on Monday and this will continue until June 18.

The A404 southbound carriageway, from the Marlow Westhorpe Interchange to the Bisham roundabout, will also be closed overnight on June 28 and 29.

A signed diversion will be in place via Henley for vehicles under 7.5 tonnes. Vehicles over this weight will be diverted via the M40, M25 and M4.

