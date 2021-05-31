Help for strugglers

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire struggling during the coronavirus pandemic can apply for funding from the district council.

The authority’s community hub team is offering advice as well as supermarket and fuel vouchers and direct payments of energy and water bills.

The support, which is funded by the Government, is open to all and residents do not have to be in receipt of any benefits. Funding can also be given more than once. The deadline for a covid support grant application is Friday, June 18.

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community services, said: “We really want to help anyone in our district who is struggling.

“It has been such a hard year and we can help to take the pressure off a resident, whether they live alone or have a family.

“Everything we do is in the strictest of confidence, so I urge anyone that is worried about how they are going to manage over the next few weeks and months to contact us right away.”

For more information, call the South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse community hub on 01235 422600 or email communityconnectors@southandvale.

gov.uk