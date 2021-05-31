Grave issue

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
SAFETY equipment to support grave digging at Fairmile cemetery in Henley is to be bought by the town council.
The shoring equipment, a form of hydraulic bracing which prevents the side walls of a grave from collapsing while it is being excavated, will cost £3,730 plus VAT.
It is effective to a depth of 7ft and would protect council staff and mourners as well as preventing disturbance to neighbouring plots.
31 May 2021
More News:
I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say