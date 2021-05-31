Monday, 31 May 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grave issue

Grave issue

SAFETY equipment to support grave digging at Fairmile cemetery in Henley is to be bought by the town council.

The shoring equipment, a form of hydraulic bracing which prevents the side walls of a grave from collapsing while it is being excavated, will cost £3,730 plus VAT.

It is effective to a depth of 7ft and would protect council staff and mourners as well as preventing disturbance to neighbouring plots.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33