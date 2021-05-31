Grave issue

SAFETY equipment to support grave digging at Fairmile cemetery in Henley is to be bought by the town council.

The shoring equipment, a form of hydraulic bracing which prevents the side walls of a grave from collapsing while it is being excavated, will cost £3,730 plus VAT.

It is effective to a depth of 7ft and would protect council staff and mourners as well as preventing disturbance to neighbouring plots.