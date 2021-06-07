Centenary celebration

A SERIES of events is to be held in Benson in August to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

These will include events marking VE and VJ Day which were postponed due to the lockdowns.

They will include a pram race, gatherings at the village war memorial and a church service.

Other activities could include a treasure trail and a children’s tea party in wartime fancy dress.

The parish council will announce more details once all coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.