Monday, 07 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Centenary celebration

A SERIES of events is to be held in Benson in August to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion.

These will include events marking VE and VJ Day which were postponed due to the lockdowns.

They will include a pram race, gatherings at the village war memorial and a church service.

Other activities could include a treasure trail and a children’s tea party in wartime fancy dress.

The parish council will announce more details once all coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33