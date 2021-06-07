Monday, 07 June 2021

Getting on message

A NEW working group has been formed to improve Benson Parish Council’s communication with villagers.

It will co-ordinate news about the council’s projects on social media and via email.

In the past, residents have complained about the council’s lack of communication with the community about projects such as the parish hall refurbishment.

Councillor Ian Skeels, who will chair the group, said: “It’s about organising the different communication channels and managing the council’s message across these channels — we want consistent communication with the village.

“Some people rely on social media to get information about the council, for example, and some rely on emails or phone calls, but the message that gets out needs to be the same.”

Councillor Teresa McTeague said: “It’s really important that we work as one with the community.”

