Shining signs

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help clean road signs in Nettlebed.

The parish council has been offered use of the necessary equipment, including a long-handled brush.

It wants to recruit a minimum of six volunteers to share the load over the next few weeks.

Only those signs on the 30mph unclassified roads can be cleaned.

To volunteer, call parish clerk Jo Pugh on 07554 810736 or email parish.

clerk@nettlebed-pc.org.uk