Monday, 07 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shining signs

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help clean road signs in Nettlebed.

The parish council has been offered use of the necessary equipment, including a long-handled brush.

It wants to recruit a minimum of six volunteers to share the load over the next few weeks.

Only those signs on the 30mph unclassified roads can be cleaned.

To volunteer, call parish clerk Jo Pugh on 07554 810736 or email parish.
clerk@nettlebed-pc.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33