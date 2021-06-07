26 homes approved

TWENTY-SIX new homes are set to be built off Kennylands Road, Sonning Common.

Shanly Homes, of Beaconsfield, has been given outline planning permission for the properties, which will be a mix of market rate and affordable homes, with 65 parking spaces.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, imposed a condition that the development couldn’t start until more details were provided.

The developer has now submitted a second application which focuses on the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development.

The site, which measures 1.49 hectares, is south west of Kennylands Road. It is rectangular in shape, stretching between numbers 56 and 80. The land was earmarked for devlopment in the Sonning Commom neighbourhood plan.

The homes will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom flats and a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom detached, semi detached and terraced houses to match the existing dwellings in the area.

The council is due to make a final decision by July 12.