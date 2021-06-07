House plan

Monday, 07 June 2021

A HOUSE in Peppard could be extended with a new annexe.

Dr Gero Baiarda wants to enlarge his home in Gravel Hill to create a garden room.  The two-storey annexe would at the back of the property and would have two bedrooms, two kitchens, two bathrooms and living space.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a final decision by July 19.

