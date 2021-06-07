Monday, 07 June 2021

Vacant seat

NETTLEBED Parish Council has a vacancy.

This follows the resignation of Peter Foster in April after 10 months.

The council meets at the village club monthly, usually on the first Tuesday.

To be a councillor, you have to be 18 or over, an elector and have been a resident or worked within three miles of the parish for the last year.

To apply, email parish clerk Jo Pugh at parish.clerk
@nettlebed-pc.org.uk

