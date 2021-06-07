Monday, 07 June 2021

Conversion loses flat

FRESH plans to turn a Henley office block into housing have been submitted.

Permission was granted in May 2018 to turn Hallmark House in Station Road, which is known as “The Hub”, into 23 flats.

In 2019, the Hub Management Company sought permission to add another floor to the three-storey building in order to create five more flats but this was rejected by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

The council also refused permission for 28 flats, saying this would be out of character with the surrounding area and “unneighbourly” and would not respect the adjacent conservation area. The company appealed and lost.

The latest application is for change of use permission for 22 flats. 

Duncan Crook, of developers Ressance, says the proposal is almost identical to the one with permission, apart from the loss of one flat on the ground floor in order to comply with the Government’s technical housing standards.

The council is due to make a decision by July 21.

