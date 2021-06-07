Monday, 07 June 2021

Woodland tidy

AN area of woodland between the King George V car park and Pound Lane in Sonning has been spruced up.

The Friends of Ali’s Pond volunteer group has planted many species of wildflower to improve the biodiversity of the area.

Meanwhile a survey commissioned by Sonning Parish Council of the trees in King George V field found that some would need “significant” work over the next three years.

