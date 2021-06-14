Former pub to be converted into six flats

PLANS to turn the former White Hart pub in Wargrave into flats have been approved.

The two-storey property which is Grade II listed, is the latest in High Street to be converted from commercial use to residential.

Wargrave Parish Council objected on the grounds of loss of employment.

The building has been used as a restaurant since the pub closed in 2013.

It became the Spice Lounge and then Haweli and finally Italian restaurant Da Toni, which closed two years ago after less than a year in business.

Applicant Ravi Arora says the failure of the businesses was evidence that the property should be used for a new purpose.

He has been granted permission for change of use by Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, having previously sought pre-application advice.

This allows him to convert the old pub by sub-dividing it into four one-bedroom flats and two with two bedrooms each.

Mr Arora says he will not harm the character of the building. The existing fireplaces, surrounds and grate fittings will be retained and unaltered.

His planning consultants Bell Cornwell said: “Various historic uses of the building have been tried but ultimately its most recent use as a restaurant didn’t fully use the property.

“The restaurant proved unsuccessful as a business, not least because Wargrave is a relatively small settlement and, despite its affluence, could not sustain the number of restaurants that it had.

“The building, with its small rooms and historic layout, is not consistent with modern office needs. Even if an occupier could be found, the threat to a listed building to provide modern telecommunications and infrastructure is considerable.

“There are no other uses which would both be viable and result in less harm to the listed building. There is no evidence of it being needed for community use.

“With the exception of the changes to the internal front wall, none of these changes materially alter the historic fabric of the building. The conversion is principally facilitated by removing current stud walls and replacing them elsewhere.”

In its objection, the parish council stated: “The local economy is an integral part of the diverse environment of Wargrave and this proposal would remove a constituent component of the high street.

“The parish council therefore objects on grounds that insufficient justification has been demonstrated to ameliorate the loss of employment use.

“Appropriate marketing and viability appraisal should be undertaken to assess options for continued enterprise.”

Parish councillor Graham Howe, who represents Wargrave on the borough council, said: “There have been several attempts to operate it as a business and they just haven’t worked out.

“The interior of the property did become delapidated, although the customer area was kept in quite a good state.

“The people that have bought it want to turn it into flats and if it’s not sustainable as a business then c’est la vie. It is unfortunate timing as far as the White Hart is concerned.

“The ideal scenario for us would have been for a renowned chef to have taken it on. It is a shame someone couldn’t get it up and running, particularly with the parking available.”

In August 2019, the borough council granted permission for the area above the former Wargrave Antiques, also in High Street, to be turned into a flat.

The shop closed in 2016 when the owner retired due to ill-health and attempts to sell it on failed.

In February this year, plans for a one-bedroom flat at the Old Post Office in High Street were approved.

Meanwhile, four new businesses have opened in High Street in the past year — coffee shops H’artisan and Daisy Love and the Hair Company and 2 Tone Barbers.

When the White Hart closed, the council considered whether it was possible to retain it as a pub, but this was deemed to be unviable.

Parish councillor Marion Pope said: “It is a shame because it has always been a pub or a restaurant of some sort but it has changed hands so many times over the last few years.

“Something has got to happen to it — it can’t just be left desolate.

“At the moment, I can’t see it being able to support a pub or restaurant because we do have lots of other places.

“We’ve got enough eating establishments with the Bull and the Greyhound and the two coffee shops and new homes are needed.

“Properties in Wargrave are always sought after and they are not always easy to find.

“I’m on the fence in a way but it is better that is used for something rather than it going to wrack and ruin.”