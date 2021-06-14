Monday, 14 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Bridge work

Bridge work

HENLEY Bridge will be reduced to a single lane from tonight (Friday) for the installation of fibre optic broadband.

The work will take place near the entrance to Leander Club between 7pm and 3.30am for six nights.

Traffic will be controlled by temporary lights. Both lanes will be open outside these hours.

Instalcom will be installing a network pipe duct.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33