Bridge work

Monday, 14 June 2021
HENLEY Bridge will be reduced to a single lane from tonight (Friday) for the installation of fibre optic broadband.
The work will take place near the entrance to Leander Club between 7pm and 3.30am for six nights.
Traffic will be controlled by temporary lights. Both lanes will be open outside these hours.
Instalcom will be installing a network pipe duct.
