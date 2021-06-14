Help for people still affected by pandemic

A NEW programme has been launched to help residents of Oxfordshire most affected by coronavirus.

Move Together has received £362,975 from the Government’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund.

The programme will be co-ordinated by Active Oxfordshire, which will work alongside South Oxfordshire District Council to provide personalised support to people such as those clinically extremely vulnerable or whose health has been affected by the lockdowns.

A wide range of support is available, such as home activity packs, phone calls/befriender services, community activities and exercise sessions for specific conditions.

The support provided will be personalised to each individual and provided by physical activity specialists.

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community services at the council, said: “Many of our vulnerable residents have had to shield for a lot of the past year, meaning that they hardly left their homes.

“Even when they were encouraged to go out the uncertainty of everything meant that they felt afraid to do so. This has had a detrimental effect on the health of some of those residents, both physically and mentally. The Move Together initiative offers great support to those who need help to feel confident about going out again.”

On Tuesday, July 6, there will be a webinar held for Oxfordshire organisations and partners interested in referring into the scheme.

This is open to any organisation working with people most affected by covid-19 and will provide information and advice about how to refer into Move Together.

For more information, visit www.getoxfordshireactive.org/move-together