Parking restrictions on main road to prevent blockages

PARKING restrictions could be rolled out on Reading Road and Greenmore in Woodcote, which are frequently blocked by parked cars.

There are long-standing concerns about drivers speeding along the road where it narrows to one lane.

The restrictions would be implemented once new car parks have been built either side of the road. One would be on land east of Church Farmhouse, off Reading Road, and the other at Wards Farm, off Greenmore.

The car parks were proposed in Woodcote’s revised neighbourhood plan, which has recently been out to a public consultation. The document earmarks prefered sites for 133 new homes to be built by 2035.

The speed limit could also be cut to 20mph, if approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Malcolm Smith, chairman of Woodcote Parish Council, said: “We’ve got to wait for the new car parks because unless there’s somewhere for those vehicles to go, you’re just going to push the problem elsewhere. Those car parks should be big enough to take all the vehicles which park on the main road so there’s an argument for restrictions once they’re in place.”

He said most of the 75 people who responded to the neighbourhood plan consultation, which ran from April 3 to May 15, were in favour of the proposals.

A full summary will be sent to South Oxfordshire District Council, which will stage its own consultation before the document goes before an independent examiner and then to a referendum, probably at the end of the year. If it passes, it will become a legally binding element of the district council’s planning policy. The document proposes 57 new homes on top of the 76 agreed under the original neighbourhood plan in 2014.

The new sites are a field off Reading Road (30 homes), Beechwood Court off Long Toll (14), two plots off Behoes Lane (five and four) and land off Beech Lane (four).

Cllr Smith said: “We had a few of the usual Nimby responses but most people were very supportive, which was pleasing. I suspect the turnout for the second referendum may not be as high because it’s hard to sustain people’s interest.”