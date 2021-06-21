Plea to change our lifestyles

A PLAN to tackle climate change in Henley has been backed by the town council.

The Henley Environmental Action Plan, which was developed by the council’s climate change working group in conjunction with Greener Henley, will serve as “a roadmap” with the aim of making the town net carbon neutral by 2030.

The working group identified Henley’s emissions per person, on average, to be five tonnes, excluding aspects such as air travel and agriculture.

Thirty-five per cent is transport, 34 per cent domestic and the remaining 31 per cent is industrial and commercial.

The plan sets out ways in which residents can make a difference in tackling the climate emergency and reduce emissions with lifestyle changes and better use of energy.

Tony Hoskins, who is chairman of the working group, told the council’s planning committee: “We need to involve more groups within Henley to develop a strong action plan and we need plans put in place for what we wish to achieve.”

Patrick Fleming, of Greener Henley, said: “We are not going to succeed if we don’t involve the town and it’s going to need a change on everyone’s part.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “It’s wonderful to see a document like this. It’s a way of promoting what has been done as well as having a call to action.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas, said: “I want to congratulate the working group. Your commitment really shines through and you are a credit to the council.”