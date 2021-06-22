Public consultation on adventure golf course plan

PUBLIC consultation on plans to create an adventure golf course in Henley will open on Monday.

The town council wants to transform the putting green in Mill Meadows into a miniature 18-hole course at a cost of up to £250,000.

It will be themed around a tour of the town and include a water feature representing the River Thames.

The holes could include homages to the Kenton Theatre in New Street, the town hall in Market Place, St Mary’s Church in Hart Street and a guitar-shaped hole with different coloured grass to represent George Harrison’s Stratocaster.

The proposal also includes a kiosk and CCTV.

The council says the course would pay for itself in four years and would subsequently provide a profit of about £60,000 a year.

For more information and to take part in the consultation, which ends on July 18, visit www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk