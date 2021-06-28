No place to party

A REQUEST for permisison to hold a children’s birthday party on Kings Field or the recreation ground in Wargrave has been turned down by the parish council.

The event on the afternoon of July 9 would have lasted four hours but would have required more time to set up attractions including a bouncy castle, carousel, helter skelter and stalls.

The council said that the vehicles required could damage the fields. It recently refused permission for the organisers of a five-mile road race to use Kings Field for parking for the same reason.

The party would have been attended by 30 children aged five to eight and their parents.

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said: “The problem we have is the vehicles. We are not allowing any vehicles on to Kings Field. If it was a small party that didn’t have all the equipment then we may have been able to accommodate it, but there seems to be quite a considerable set-up.”

Councillor Phil Davies said: “With all the work that has gone into the pitches, both on the rec and Kings Field, it would not be appropriate to have that sort of stuff.”

Councillor Marion Pope said the recreation ground would be in use for children’s cricket practice on that afternoon.