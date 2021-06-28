Neighbours object to extension

PLANS to extend a house in Wargrave have been opposed by neighbours and the parish council.

Joanna Goodman wants a single-storey side and rear extension at her home in McCraes Walk with a new rear dormer window to allow the loft to be converted into living space and 11 roof lights.

Neighbours claim the bigger house would become “domineering” and out of keeping with the area.

Doug Clark, of Autumn Walk, called the design “brutal”, adding: “A more sympathetic design should be considered.”

Jeff Allsop, whose house in Autumn Walk faces Mrs Goodman’s, said: “The flattened roof design created by the very large, full-width dormer construction gives the appearance of a block of flats.

“Combined with the use of grey frames, zinc sheet and extensive glass, this proposal arrives at a roof construction which is clearly not in keeping with the adjacent properties.”

Next door neighbour Jayne Sharif said: “I am concerned that the rear elevation dormer across the full length of the roof with extensive glazing will result in our back garden being overlooked and some loss of privacy,” she said.

“Roof lights similar to those proposed for the front elevation — at an angle — would be preferable.”

In its objection, Wargrave Parish Council said: “The proposal introduces an incongruous addition to the rear roof, which is out of keeping with the locality. The introduction of roof lights into the front elevation is out of keeping with the street scene.”

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.