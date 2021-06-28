Fears for children on ‘path’

FENCING could be built at the end of an unofficial path in Sonning Common to stop school children using it.

Residents have raised concerns about children running, scooting and riding down Widmore Lane and then taking the short mud track towards the Peppard Road traffic lights.

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, told a meeting of the parish council: “A resident highlighted this as they were worried about children going straight into the road.

“The cut-through that goes from the track to the traffic lights is unofficial and nothing to do with the county council and is on land owned by the parish council.

“We could have something like birdsmouth fencing at the bottom of the track. It would have to be funded by the parish council but it’s possible that I could contribute to the cost from my councillor’s priority fund.”

Councillor Jonny Bidgood suggested a site visit when children were going to or from the primary school in Grove Road.

Meanwhile, drains in the area have been cleared by the county council following flooding at the bottom of Peppard Road and a gully is due to be installed.