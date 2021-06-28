Virtual reality

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
Monday, 28 June 2021
SONNING Common Parish Council is unlikely to hold hybrid meetings.
The council had been meeting virtually during the coronavirus pandemic but returned to in-person meetings last month.
It will not opt for a combination of the two.
Chairman Michael Cann said: “It would take a lot of effort to move to hybrid and we are where we are and this should satisfy us.”
28 June 2021
