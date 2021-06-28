Virtual reality

Monday, 28 June 2021

SONNING Common Parish Council is unlikely to hold hybrid meetings.

The council had been meeting virtually during the coronavirus pandemic but returned to in-person meetings last month.

It will not opt for a combination of the two.

Chairman Michael Cann said: “It would take a lot of effort to move to hybrid and we are where we are and this should satisfy us.”  

