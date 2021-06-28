Local plan challenge fails again

CAMPAIGNERS have had their efforts to challenge a housing blueprint thwarted for a third time.

Bioabundance, a community interest company, went to the Court of Appeal after the High Court twice refused to allow a judicial review of South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan.

But the court refused to overturn the earlier decisions.

The company was founded by district councillor Sue Roberts with the aim of protecting and enhancing biodiversity.

Bioabundance claimed councillors were put under pressure by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick to adopt the plan in December.

Councillor Roberts said they were worried they would lose vital infrastructure funding and control over future planning matters.

Seven councillors voted against it, including council leader Sue Cooper, while nine members abstained.

When the Liberal Democrat and Green coalition took charge of the council in May 2019, it proposed to scrap the plan, which had been drawn up by the former Conservative administration.

However, this was blocked by Mr Jenrick, who directed that the plan be adopted by the end of 2020.

Cllr Roberts said the adopted plan did not give enough weight to the climate and ecological emergency and that the 23,350 homes proposed was too many.

Responding to the latest decision, she said: “Building these unneeded houses will release over three million tonnes of CO2. The houses will continue to belch out greenhouse gases until they are pulled down.

“The judge said that, unarguably, the plan includes policies ‘designed to contribute to the mitigation of climate change’ and ‘the contrary is not reasonably arguable’.

“How is the unnecessary release of so much CO2 contributing to the mitigation of climate change?

“The lost world of South Oxfordshire is one of the worst areas in the country for access to nature in a country that almost tops the list for nature’s degraded state.

“Kiss goodbye to a future for us as we kill off animals and plants by cutting up our land into islands, crisscrossing it with roads and soulless estates and carpeting it with concrete.

“Nature cannot be restored if you take away the land and we cannot survive without the fabric of the natural world of which we are a part.

“Bioabundance continues to work to restore nature in South Oxfordshire.”