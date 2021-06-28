Mayor won’t support shake-up of trade waste collections

THE Mayor of Henley has refused to support a proposed overhaul of commercial waste collections in the town.

Councillor Sarah Miller was urged to back the idea, in which a single company would take responsibility for all collections, at a town council meeting last week.

But she told Barry Wood, a former mayor who commissioned a report championing the scheme, that she couldn’t back it because she partly disagreed with it.

Instead she referred the report to the council’s town and community committee’s meeting on Tuesday, which she said was correct procedure anyway.

Businesses in Henley currently employ about 10 different contractors but Grundon, of Ewelme, has offered to take over all trade waste collections.

The company says this would reduce the number of bin lorries coming into the town and boost the amount of waste which is recycled.

Grundon proposes setting up waste bin compounds around the town to prevent sacks piling up outside shops and offices.

Until this happens, however, it says waste wouldn’t be left out for long because collections would take place within a two-hour window.

Mr Wood, who was mayor in 2007, first learned about collection problems when advising the owners of the new Bijan’s Kitchen restaurant in Market Place.

He is supported by councillors David Eggleton and Will Hamilton, who organised the Henley Wombles litter-picking initiative.

Mr Wood told the meeting that the council should set up a working group to look at the proposal.

He said: “I regard the document which has been produced by Grundon as highly important.

“It is backed by Councillors Hamilton and Eggleton, acting in their capacities as citizens of Henley, and I believe the town council should be taking it very, very seriously.

“It has already declared a climate emergency and is trying to reduce the number of HGVs coming into the town. This supports you on these fronts so I dearly want you to embrace it.”

Cllr Miller replied: “I support our proposed HGV ban but as far as this report is concerned, I would prefer to see it brought before the relevant committee.

“I cannot support the report and there are parts of it which I don’t agree with. I thank you for bringing it up but that’s all I’m prepared to say on the matter.”

After the meeting, she said she appreciated Mr Wood’s efforts but didn’t think the idea was realistic.

She said: “Once you’ve read that report, it’s clear that the cost implications for the taxpayer would be enormous.

“We also can’t tell retailers and businesses who they should be using for their rubbish collections. It’s up to individuals and we can’t just dictate ‘you should use Grundon’ or whoever.

“At the moment, when there’s an unexpected problem with rubbish, South Oxfordshire District Council is pretty quick to respond.

“I appreciate the work which Mr Wood has put in but this needs more thought because I’ve spoken to a few businesses who are very happy with their collections.

“You also can’t just start creating bin stores — they’re going to stink in the summer and could attract rats and other vermin.

“By bringing this discussion to the committee, where it belongs, we can start a conversation about what might be achieved.”

Mr Wood, who lives in Peppard, said: “I’m appalled — Grundon carried out this work for the town free of charge so the council could at least propose a vote of thanks.

“Bringing waste collections under one operator is clearly the most efficient way of doing things. By referring it back to the committee, I think this will end up being ignored.”