Councillor storms out of debate

A COUNCILLOR stormed out of a meeting after a row erupted over trade waste collections in Henley.

It is the second time that David Eggleton, who sits as an independent, has left a meeting in anger over the issue of bins, telling his colleagues “to stick it”.

The former Deputy Mayor was part of a discussion by the town council’s town and community committee on Tuesday on whether to form a working group to investigate how to improve commercial waste collections.

This followed a report by waste management company Grundon that was commissioned by former mayor Barry Wood and councillors Eggleton and Will Hamilton.

It is one of about 10 contractors that currently collects trade waste but suggested it becomes the only one in order improve the service and to reduce lorry movements.

It also proposed setting up bin compounds to stop traders leaving sacks in the streets but said this would need to be enforced by the council.

Mr Wood reminded councillors that Henley was a “climate emergency town” and if all businesses used a single contractor it would save “25,000 miles of CO2 fumes”.

He also raised Grundon’s suggestion of a waste compound in Tuns Lane for the businesses and residents of Duke Street, saying the area was an eyesore and the “rectum” of the town.

Cllr Hamilton put forward a motion calling for a working group to be established but the committee rejected this after objections by town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward.

The clerk said there was no evidence of a problem with waste in Henley and if Grundon’s proposal was adopted, the cost of a new enforcement officer would be “entirely disproportionate to the size of the issue” at about £25,000.

He said: “The report refers to the unification of waste system with a set programme of when waste would be collected and while this is good in principle, I am concerned it wouldn’t meet the individual needs of businesses.

“Grundon say enforcement would be essential and the proposals can only happen if the town council employs a full-time enforcement officer but we don’t have any powers to issue warnings and fines. The council has done a lot of work to make sure effective measures are in place to facilitate waste collection and while this can certainly be improved, I am not sure this is the right way.”

Cllr Hamilton said: “All we’re trying to do here is look at ways waste can be done better in the town. The report is just the start, it’s not a succinct ‘This is what we’re going to do.’

“It’s not the ‘Dave and Will report’, it’s just to get some ideas that will benefit the town. We want to get to the bottom of the rubbish in this town.”

Cllr Eggleton, who seconded the motion said: “People moan about waste and we have got problems. Some shop people are breaking the law and taking their waste home and putting it in their dustbins.

“If you go to Reading they don’t have a problem. They give out a hefty fine if your waste is out in the street at a certain time.

“We’ve been talking about it for four or five years and if we had a waste working group we could start asking questions of all the shops and putting together all the contractors and then you’d get a better picture. It should have been done a long time ago. We are custodians for the people of Henley and we should be listening to their views. It’s what the people of Henley want.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who runs the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road, called the compound idea “ridiculous”.

She said: “If you look at a retailer with clothes shop she is going to have very little waste to carry away. You try a coffee shop with wet coffee grounds and lumping those around.

“We all want a nice clean town but I don’t think this is the way forward. I actually don’t think we’ve had any major problems with waste.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said Grundon was a “wonderful and community-minded company” but this proposal was “unworkable”.

He said: “Bins do become over-filled and I jump on the district council about them and occasionally Tuns Lane becomes a problem and some retailers put their bags out the night before.

“It’s a practical thing that we as a town council can work on, not some grandiose scheme.” Councillor Kellie Hinton said the issue could be picked up by new town and community manager, whose job the council has advertised.

Cllr Eggleton then left his seat, calling Cllr Gawrysiak “hypocritical” and telling the committee “where to stick it” before leaving the room.

“I’ve had enough,” he said. “You’re not custodians for the people of Henley, you just make your own minds up for your own benefits. I do it because I’m passionate about this town, passionate, and that’s why I’m passionate about having a working group. You’ve made your decision before you come in here and that’s not democracy.”

In January Cllr Eggleton resigned from the ruling Henley Residents Group after a heated debate about the council’s decision to replace the town’s 22 heritage litter bins at a cost of £19,000 when he had proposed refurbishing them in-house.

Later the council made a U-turn and went with his idea at a cost of £3,870.