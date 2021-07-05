Charity gift

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year's Britain in Bloom contest after all
Monday, 05 July 2021
A TOTAL of £2,000 has been given to the Fish charity in Sonning Common by the parish council.
The money will be used by the charity in Lea Road to help offset its shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The council has also agreed to give £720 to the village primary school to go towards new art supplies.
05 July 2021
Residents to be asked what welcome signs should say
A PUBLIC consultation could be held on plans to install new welcome signs
