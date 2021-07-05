Trailers to be allowed back at slipway

IMPROVEMENTS will be made to the slipway in New Street, Henley, to make it easier to access the river.

The slipway, which is at the junction with Wharf Lane, is the only remaining public slipway in the town, with the next closest being in Wargrave and Hambleden.

Now Henley Town Council, which owns and maintains it, is to lift its ban on trailers being left there during the day.

The ban was introduced due to concerns about causing an obstruction but many people said this made it impractical to use.

Now boaters will be able to use one side of the slipway for trailers on a first-come-first-served basis.

Trailer bay and other road markings will be created at a cost of £650. There will be signs to warn users that trailers left overnight may be removed.

Vehicle use will only be permitted for loading and launching. The council hopes to improve the signage to reinforce this message at a cost £350.

After making a site visit in April, the council has agreed the slipway surface should be refurbished. This will be included in the schedule of riverbank repair works.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “The works proposed will improve manoeuvrability and reduce the risk of a road traffic accident.

“It will ensure that trailers on the slipway are left in a safe manner, not causing an obstruction and ensure access for emergency vehicles by helping to prevent unauthorised parking.

“It will also reduce the risk of injury and vehicles becoming stuck on the slipway.

“The council has received regular complaints regarding the enforcement of parking restrictions at the slipway, primarily around the lack of a grace period and being unaware of the parking restrictions.

“The council has now introduced a grace period to allow drivers to make themselves aware of the parking restrictions and the introduction of road markings will reinforce the restrictions while not impacting on the visual amenity caused by signage clutter.”

The council also plans to move one of the planters on either side of the slipway to make it easier to launch boats. One of the bollards will also be removed and the electricity box will be moved towards the side of the slipway. A bicycle rack that was only recently installed will be moved to Makins recreation ground.

Mr Jacklin-Edward said: “Use of the slipway should prioritise the needs of those launching vessels over vehicle parking, decorative planting and the street trader pitch but where multiple legitimate functions of the slipway can be accommodated, they should be.

“Allowing trailers to be left at the slipway should also slightly reduce the amount of vehicle movements needed to launch and load vessels.”