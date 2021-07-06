Mayor enjoys ride in fire engine at vintage vehicles run

ABOUT 70 vintage buses, coaches and lorries assembled in Henley for the start of the 37th annual Ridgeway Run.

Owners gathered in the station car park on Sunday morning before embarking on a 50-mile convoy run to the railway history centre at Quainton Road station in Buckinghamshire.

Henley Mayor Sarah Miller chatted with the owners before being asked to choose a vehicle to be driven around the town in. She picked a 1937 Leyland FT3A fire engine owned by Richard Aston, from Newbury.

She said: “It was the bell that drew me. It was a big and bold fire engine and looked like something out of Trumpton. As I saw it coming towards me, I immediately thought that was the one.

“I felt sorry for the poor driver because his vehicle probably only does about five miles to the gallon — it must have cost him an absolute fortune to give me a tour of the town and I did worry that we were going to stall.” The event, which is organised by the South Midlands branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Society, celebrates the Ridgeway, an ancient track which is 85 miles long.

Janet Ayre, who organised the run, said: “It was a fantastic day. I’ve never seen the car park that full and we were really lucky with the weather.

“We had a lot more people signing up for the run than usual and we had some new vehicles. Five even turned up to see if they could enter the race on the day. We had people coming from Bristol and Southampton, which shows that the event is not only about Henley and surrounding areas, it is much more popular.”

Nick and Wendy Sargent, from Fawley, took part in the run with their 1953 Scott’s Greys coach.

Mr Sargent said: “The run was very successful and we really enjoyed it — it was a nice day out.

“We’ve got a collection of vintage vehicles — three coaches and two lorries — and it’s nice to take them out for a run from time to time.”