Thames Farm water drainage plan at last

PLANS to drain surface water from a new housing development into the River Thames have been submitted for approval.

Taylor Wimpey, which has permission to build 95 homes at the former Thames Farm, off Reading Road, Shiplake, wants to divert run-off along a culvert beneath the main road and into the river near the Jubilee Park sports ground in Henley.

In an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, the developer says this is necessary because the site is vulnerable to developing sink holes so it can’t just drain the water deeper into the ground, as is standard practice.

When the idea was first suggested in March, Henley town councillors expressed concern and hired an expert to assess how severely this could affect public land by the river, including the towpath at Mill and Marsh Meadows.

Now the council could formally object after HR Wallingford, its environmental consultant, said it could increase the flood risk in areas where it already happens every one in 100 years. The developer says any increased risk would be “marginal”.

HR Wallingford is also concerned that the run-off would become contaminated by pollutants from car exhausts before flowing into the river and ccould harm a number of freshwater streams which run through the fields off Mill Lane.

The consultant has written a report to be discussed by the town council’s planning committee on Tuesday, which is the final day that the district council will accept comments.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who sits on the committee, said: “They want to widen the culvert so that the water can travel about a mile underneath Reading Road.

“It could easily become contaminated in that distance, which we aren’t happy about.

“We don’t want that water ending up on our land and making a 1 in 100 flood risk even worse. It doesn’t matter how small the increase is, we shouldn’t have to take any overflow from another parish and it is a major concern.

“At the end of the day, Taylor Wimpey has bought a bad piece of land and should be looking to reduce the number of new houses considerably so that any run-off can be contained on site. The current proposal just isn’t realistic.”

Shiplake residents are concerned because Taylor Wimpey also plans to fill a number of weak spots in the bed rock beneath the site with grout to stop them collapsing.

The grout may contain fly ash, a by-product of burning coal to generate electricity, and opponents fear this could leach into an aquifer running beneath the site which supplies the village’s drinking water.

Taylor Wimpey isn’t seeking consent for this yet because the district council says it is a “separate engineering operation in its own right” so would require a fresh planning application.

The council is yet to decide whether it can consider the drainage strategy independently, saying it is likely to seek legal advice, but Shiplake villagers are urging it to do so.

Peter Boros, of the Thames Farm Action Group, said: “The elephant in the room for this drainage application is the lack of any detail as to how the groundworks will be carried out. I find it hard to understand how the district council will be able to consider what is, effectively, half an application. The drainage and the groundworks proposals are closely linked and you can’t just have one without the other.

“Unless they know exactly what is going to be done to the ground, it will be impossible to determine how much surface water the culvert will be handling.

“We’ve gone through hundreds of pages of information from the applicant and haven’t seen a word on that.

“The water table stands about 10m below the ground while the voids are as low as 16m, so there are questions about how safe the ground would be if the grouting stopped at a higher level.

“If this drainage scheme is approved, we are concerned that the grouting will be waived through much more easily and the whole thing will get permission through salami-slicing.

“In my view, the entire thing needs a fresh planning application but Taylor Wimpey would never agree to that because it would put their project at risk.”

The district council has written to residents who could be affected by the scheme and invited them to comment.

A Taylor Wimpey spokesman said: “We are confident that we have found a viable solution which will have minimal impact on the surrounding areas.”