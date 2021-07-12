Draft plan approved

A BLUEPRINT for the future development of Kidmore End has been sent to the planning authority for scrutiny.

The draft of the village’s neighbourhood plan has been drawn up by volunteers under the parish council’s supervision over the past four years.

It will be put out to consultation by South Oxfordshire District Council before being submitted to an independent examiner. If it gets the all-clear, it will then go to a referendum.

The document states that up to four new homes are needed in the village, although this is contested by the Keep Kidmore End Green pressure group, which points out that the district council says the parish council doesn’t need to allocate space for more housing.

Supporters say that it is only a matter of time before there is pressure from developers anyway so new sites will need identifying.

The plan was unanimously approved at an extraordinary meeting of the parish council last week.

Caroline Aldridge, who chairs the council, said: “This is good news for all the members of the steering group who have worked so hard on these documents for nearly four years.

“And it’s good news for every parishioner in the Kidmore End parish who will now be able to have a vote on whether or not they want to adopt the neighbourhood development plan when the referendum is held, hopefully later this year.”