From farm to office

A NEW building could be erected at a farm in Sonning Common for office use and existing buildings given a change of use.

Investfront has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission to refurbish three buildings at Blounts Farm in Blounts Court Road for use as ancillary offices.

It has also applied to change the use of a barn to provide storage and distribution of gas bottles and to change the use of some of the land to display wooden sheds and provide parking spaces.

Investfront bought the site in 2019 and already has planning permission for a number of commercial uses of the farm buildings, including a carpenter’s workshop, offices, storage and communal toilets.

Two of the buildings that the company wants to refurbish are Grade II listed while the third is used for storage by Johnson Matthey, the neighbouring research laboratory.

The new office building would be two storeys with a total floorspace of 160.5sq m.

Investfront says the development would not have any impact on the surrounding countryside and would help to support rural businesses.

The council is due to make decision by August 25.