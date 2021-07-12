Pavilion could be replaced by homes

THE pavilion in Peppard could be demolished to make way for four houses and a new playing field for the village primary school.

Bishopswood Pavilion and Elegant PPM have applied for planning permission to demolish the building to the east of the B481.

The building is on a 1.2-hectare field and other buildings on the site include a single storey timber sports pavilion and a storage shed.

The new houses would each have three bedrooms and a garage. The existing car park would be dug up and replaced with grass.

Bishopwood Pavilion says the site is suitable for development because it is only a short walking distance from the centre of the village, which has services including a pub, the school, a church, golf club and tennis club. It is opposite the Manor Farm trading estate.

To the rear of the pavilion is a field which would be offered to the primary school in Church Lane to be used for sporting and other recreational activities.

Elegant PPM says the school’s existing field is “inadequate” and the new pitch would be a valuable asset.

The field would also be used by Rotherfield United FC which has two adult teams, seven youth teams and 10 mini teams.

The company says the club’s existing pitch at Bishopswood sports ground in Horsepond Road suffers from poor drainage and is unusable between January and April.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, rejected a previous application in January, saying the houses would be an unsustainable form of development which would “encroach into the countryside and detract from the undeveloped, open and rural character and appearance of the site and its surroundings”.

The new application has an additional statement which focuses on the benefits of the nearby facilities and public transport and says the land is a “sustainable location” for development.

The council is due to make a final decision by August 12.