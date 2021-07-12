Extension approved

PLANS for an extension at a house in Wargrave have been approved despite opposition.

Ranju Khurana has been granted planning permission by Wokingham Borough Council for a two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and conversion of a garage to create living space at the property in Dunnock Way.

Pauline Cartland, who lives next door, objected, saying the larger extention would go right up to their joint boundary, spoiling her enjoyment of her garden.

Wargrave Parish Council also objected, saying the larger property would be out of keeping with the area.

The borough council asked for parking plans to be provided before any work takes place.