Inspector turns down developer’s appeal over four new homes

PLANS for four new homes in place of a bungalow in Henley have been turned down by a government planning inspector.

John Gidman wanted to demolish the existing building and a garage on the site in Greys Road and construct two two-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom flats in their place.

He said the bungalow was in a poor condition and had not had any improvements since it was built in the Fifties.

In December, he was refused permission by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

He appealed and now the council’s decision has been upheld by the inspector, who said the development would have an “unacceptable and harmful” effect on the character and appearance of the area.

Mr Gidman originally sought permission for five homes on the site, which is at the junction with Deanfield Avenue and Church Street. He reduced the number after Henley Town Council objected on the grounds of overdevelopment and a lack of parking.

The Henley Society, a conservation body, said the prominent location required a more sympathetic approach. David Whitehead, its chairman of planning, said: “The amended plans show some improvement but, in our view, would still result in overdevelopment and inadequate parking.”

But planning officer Paul Lucas recommended approval, saying: “The bungalow represents an incongruous element in the context of the surrounding built form due to the overriding two-storey nature of the surrounding development and the dominance of the Victorian housing near the site.

“The application recognises the prominence of the site and the design of the development has drawn on elements of the adjacent Victorian housing with the use of traditional materials and design features.

“The proposal would comply with the relevant development plan policies and it is considered that, subject to conditions, the proposed development would be acceptable in principle, would preserve the character and appearance of the adjacent conservation area and the surroundings generally and would not harm the residential amenity of nearby residents.”

However, the district council’s planning committee said Mr Gidman had failed to overcome the earlier concerns and it went against the officer’s recommendation.

Five councillors were in favour of the scheme and five against before committee chairman Ian Snowdon used his casting vote in favour of refusal.

In the appeal, Mr Gidman’s agent and architect David Parker said the changes represented a “substantial reduction in scale” and created an “attractive sustainable form of development”.

The six off-street parking spaces for the four units were sufficient, he said.

Mr Parker continued: “From the start it was recognised that this is a sensitive site relating to the conservation area on a prominent corner, part of a Fifties development of typical bungalows on large plots on rising ground.”

He said the planning officer was both experienced and familiar with the area and his report was “very thorough and balanced”.

Mr Parker added: “The fact that there were only five neighbour comments suggests a relatively low level of objection from neighbours given the usual resistance to intensification schemes in Henley.”

The inspector Alexander O’Doherty agreed that the unallocated parking spaces would be sufficient.

However, he said: “Due to their height, width and overall scale on this modestly-sized site, and the relatively minimal separation distance between the new buildings and their neighbours, they would have a cramped appearance which would detract from the more legible and coherent pattern of development which exists along Greys Road.

“I find that the proposal would have an unacceptable and harmful effect on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“The proposal would be prominently located in the street scene and would be situated near the edge of the conservation area.

“As a development within the setting of the conservation area, the proposal would undermine the contribution that the setting makes to the presence of period architecture within the conservation area.

“Consequently, the significance of the conservation area would be materially harmed.

“While the harm that would be caused to the significance of the conservation area as a designated heritage asset would localised, and accordingly would be less than substantial, this harm must be weighed against the public benefits of the proposal.

“I have found the proposal to be acceptable in terms of parking and highway safety.

“Nevertheless, the conflict with the development plan in relation to matters of character and appearance and the setting of the conservation area has not been overcome.”

Mr O’Doherty said the scheme would help meet government housing targets but the “combined harm” outweighed the positives.