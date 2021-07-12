Flats plans rejected

PLANS to build a block of five flats in Henley have been refused.

Ray Hudson already has planning permission for a three-bedroom house on land in Harcourt Close.

He submitted an amended application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, proposing instead a three-storey building with a one-bedroom flat, two with two bedrooms and two with three bedrooms.

He also wanted to alter the levels and introduce hedging to improve screening and reduce the impact on neighbours.

Henley town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak described the plans as gross overdevelopment of the site and the Henley Society, a conservation body, agreed, saying the block of flats would be out of character with the area.

The district council rejected the proposal, saying the scheme would be overdevelopment out of keeping with the character and appearance of the area.

The decision notice added: “The proposed development, by virtue of the shortfall in private outdoor amenity space, the shading of internal and external living spaces and the limited areas available for soft landscaping, would provide a substandard quality of living environment for future occupiers of the proposed apartments.”