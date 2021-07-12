Council set to declare ecological emergency

HENLEY is moving towards declaring an ecological emergency.

The town council’s climate working group has approved a motion, which was presented by Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak and is due to be ratified by the full council on July 27.

The council declared a climate emergency last year.

The latest motion is intended to replicate the aims of the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, which received its first reading in Parliament last month, on a local level.

It asks for the council to:

• Declare an ecological emergency.

• Support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.

• Write an open letter to Henley MP John Howell urging him to sign up to support the Bill.

• Write to the CEE Bill Alliance Oxfordshire, expressing its support.

Five members of the working group voted in favour of the motion with two abstentions. Chairman Tony Hoskins was the only member to vote against it.

He is worried about the role of a citizens’ assembly, an element in the Bill that has also prompted reservations from Mr Howell.

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “I was pleased that it went through.

“It is important because it sets a limit on the amount of warming of the planet. We have got to start thinking about the habitats and the ecology of the world. Global warming is decimating the natural world, both animals and plant life.

“I understand the reservations of some members, who were concerned that the citizens’ assembly would become more important than Parliament.

“Our democracy is based on the Houses of Parliament and elected MPs, so there is nothing that would undermine that.”

Declaring an ecological emergency would mean all future decisions on matters of planning and development would have to take the impact on habitats and biodiversity into account.

South Oxfordshire District Council declared an ecological emergency in February.

Cllr Gawrysiak, who also sits on the district council, added: “We are making a statement that we support the Bill and we can carry on doing what we are already doing locally to preserve habitats and encourage biodiversity.

“We are sending a signal to the rest of the world and saying Henley has to do its bit.”