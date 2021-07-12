Monday, 12 July 2021

Licensing chief

KELLIE HINTON has been made chairwoman of South Oxfordshire District Council’s licensing committee.

Councillor Hinton, who is one of three Henley representatives on the council and is also a town councillor, succeeds Councillor Victoria Haval, who is now vice-chairwoman.

The committee considers applications to sell alcohol, stage public events and operate taxi services.

Cllr Hinton said: “It has been a pleasure to serve on this committee. I’ve always had an interest in this area and am proud to be considered suitable to chair it.”

