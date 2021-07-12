Licensing chief

KELLIE HINTON has been made chairwoman of South Oxfordshire District Council’s licensing committee.

Councillor Hinton, who is one of three Henley representatives on the council and is also a town councillor, succeeds Councillor Victoria Haval, who is now vice-chairwoman.

The committee considers applications to sell alcohol, stage public events and operate taxi services.

Cllr Hinton said: “It has been a pleasure to serve on this committee. I’ve always had an interest in this area and am proud to be considered suitable to chair it.”