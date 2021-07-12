Bus services rescued

TWO bus services in the Henley area have been saved from the axe thanks to a subsidy from Oxfordshire County Council.

Thames Travel’s X38 route, which links Henley to Wallingford via Nuffield, was set to lose its hourly Sunday service next month. because of a shortage of funding.

The same was true of the company’s 11 service from Watlington to Oxford, which runs four journeys on Sundays.

The council has earmarked £275,000 from a government bus subsidy to keep them going, along with 10 others in the county, until April next year.

Their long-term future will be decided as part of a bus service improvement plan due to be approved by the full council in October.

Tim Bearder, the council’s member for highways management, said: “We are happy to keep these services in operation for those people who rely on them.”

The southernmost section of the X38 route, which stopped at Shiplake and Caversham, ceased operating in Sepember.