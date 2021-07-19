Survey finds speeding in village ‘not as bad as many feared’

SPEED tests carried out in Kidmore End in April shows speeding is “not as bad as many feared”.

The surveys were carried out in Tokers Green, which has a speed limit of 20 miles per hour, Cane End, which has a speed limit of 40 miles per hour and Gallowstree Common, which has a speed a limit of 30 miles per hour.

The average speeds were calculated over a seven day period. In Tokers Green Lane in roads situated at or between Mill Lane and Skarries View the average speed was 20.99 miles per hour. In Russell Road and Beech Road it was 19.32 miles per hour. For Cane End in Rokeby Drive it was an average of 21.24 miles per hour, from Mill Lane to Horsepond Road it was 34.50 miles per hour and from Deadmans Lane to Horsepond Road it was 32.30 miles per hour.

In Gallowstree Common, the average speed for The Hamlet in Horsepond Road was 29.77 miles per hour and in Reades Lane it was 28.97 miles hour.

Caroline Aldridge, who chairs the parish council, said the results indicate that there is “no problem with speeding in Cane End and Horsepond Road” but many parishioners are reporting speeding issues in these areas. So the community speed watch group, which involves residents and the police working together to monitor speeds of vehicles using speed detection devices, carried out three additional speed surveys in Gallowstree Common in Reades Lane and the junction of Horsepond Road and Wyfold Lane.

The sessions lasted for an hour each starting at 8.30am and 6pm. The group reported that on Wednesday, June 9 in Reades Lane, 17 cars were driving in excess of 35 miles per hour.

Four of these cars were driving in excess 40 miles per hour and one was driving at 46 miles per hour.

At the second survey in Reades Lane on Tuesday, June 15, 32 cars were travelling over 35 miles per hour and several of these were driving at 46 miles per hour.

On Wednesday, June 16 at the Wyfold Lane end of Horsepond Road, only five cars were driving in excess of 35 miles per hour. Nearly all the drivers were driving at or below the speed limit.

Information about the speeding vehicles were sent to Thames Valley Police and entered into the Speedwatch database which automatically generates warning letters to the drivers.