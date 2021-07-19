Monday, 19 July 2021

Check-up on trees

ENFORCEMENT officers are investigating an alleged failure to replace trees at Bishopswood Middle Field in Sonning Common.

Linden Homes has permission to build 50 homes on the 7.7-hectare site which will be accessed via a new road off Reades Lane.

The developer gifted the neighbouring field to Sonning Common Parish Council to create a recreation and sports ground, now known as Memorial Field.

It also contribute £250,000 towards the cost of drainage levelling and seeding the ground and another £16,000 towards fencing.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, gave permission for the development to go ahead in May 2018 on the condition that any trees or shrubs damaged would be replaced.

It will complete its investigation by August 18.

