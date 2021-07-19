Residents win fight against new homes

PLANS for four new homes in Charvil have been rejected after opposition from neighbours.

Nearly 20 objections were made in response to an application by Davis Planning, of Winnersh, to build on land in Old Bath Road, opposite the Wee Waif pub, where there is already a two-storey property.

The developer wanted to build a pair of three-bedroom houses, each with two parking spaces, and another two with four bedrooms and four parking spaces each. It also wanted to create a new access road.

Residents said this would cause problems with parking and could affect road safety.

Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority, refused permission on the grounds the development would be out of keeping with the area.

Mark Cupit, assistant director for delivery, said it would be “an incongruous and cramped form of development” which would “urbanise” the area.

He added that there was not enough evidence to show the scheme would not harm biodiversity.

Jono Sparks, who lives next door to the site, said: “Being only inches away from our habitable rooms, the noise of traffic would adversely affect our property seriously.

“The look and character of Old Bath Road would be adversely affected. [This] would change the nature of the area from semi-rural to semi-urban.

“The proximity of the planned access road to the nearby three junctions raises safety concerns.”

George Enock, who also lives on Old Bath Road, said: “The exit from the Texaco garage on to Old Bath Road is already very dangerous as cars come round this semi-blind bend at speed off the A4.

“The number of parking spaces allocated to the houses seems inadequate, especially the number available for visitor parking. If even a single vehicle has to park on Old Bath Road, this leads to considerable disruption to traffic flow, especially in the peak rush hours.

“This is the second such development on this road in recent years and it is starting to change the nature of the road to that of high-density housing.”

Charvil Parish Council objected, saying the houses would be “unacceptable backland development” that would harm the street scene.

It added: “Of greater concern is the proposed access road. Given its narrowness, visitors would have to park on Old Bath Road, which is a busy road.”

Davis Planning said the plans had been changed several times during pre-application discussions with council officers so that it “fully accords” with the character of the area.