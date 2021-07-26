Feedback way down

A TOTAL of 342 households out of 1,100 in the Watlington parish responded to a survey about the types of new housing needed in the town.

This represents a 31 per cent response rate, which is lower than in 2016 when 61 per cent of surveys were completed.

Eighty-three per cent of respondents answered “yes” to the question “do you support the principle of providing housing for those in need who have local connections to Watlington?” while five per cent said “no” and 12 per cent said maybe.

Gill Bindoff, a member of the neighbourhood plan advisory board, said: “The response was not as good as we would have liked.

“We had about 300 people responding and it was the case that the majority of people responding were house owners.”

Mrs Bindoff said that the lower number of responses was expected given that the people delivering the survey did not knock on doors and the council did not chase responses.

The survey showed that the number of people in need of affordable housing in Watlington could be accommodated by housing on sites already allocated in the town’s neighbourhood plan.

The parish council is planning to publicise getting on the housing register on their Facebook page.